

One person has been taken into custody following a person allegedly threatening another person with a firearm in Rotorua.

The incident sent cordons up and a school into lockdown as a precaution. The Armed Offenders Squad responded to the reports.

Police were called to a Homedale St address in Pukehangi around 2.42pm.

A spokeswoman at Aorangi School said the school was in lockdown and staff were "running around" making sure everyone was aware, as it was "close to pick-up time".

A woman who was at the corner of Homedale St and Edmund Rd said there was a cordon in place blocking access to Homedale.

She said traffic was blocked from entering but she had seen people leave the area.

She had not heard any suspicious noises such as gunshots, shouting, fighting, and did not feel unsafe.

One police officer had a rifle and she could not see AOS.

More to come.