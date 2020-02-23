A Rotorua search warrant has uncovered a large number of stolen items likely from the Mourea and Tikitere areas.

The stolen items recovered included tools, gardening equipment, and fishing gear.

The goods were recovered by police, who believed most of the property was likely stolen from garages and boat sheds in the Mourea and Tikitere areas since the beginning of the year.

A 32-year-old man had been charged with several offences in relation to this offending.

Advertisement

He was scheduled to appear in Rotorua District Court on March 5.

The investigation was ongoing and further charges were likely.

In some cases, the thefts had not been reported to police.

This could be due to some of the properties affected being holiday homes, where the owners had not discovered the thefts yet.

Police would like to hear from anyone in the Mourea and Tikitere areas who has had property stolen but not reported it.

Please contact Rotorua Police to provide a list of the property stolen, quoting file number 200220/6387.