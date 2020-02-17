Community and iwi leaders from across the city gathered this morning to mark the start of construction for the Eastern Corridor project.

The sod-turning event took place this morning at the Whakarewarewa Rugby Club in Puarenga Park off Te Ngae Rd from 7am.

Representatives from the New Zealand Transport Agency, the Rotorua Lakes Council, iwi and other project partners gathered to mark the start of stage one of the $24 million project.

The $17m first stage would start on State Highway 30 and Te Ngae Rd and aimed to improve safety and access for locals and visitors.

This stage included adding additional lanes between Allan Mills and Iles Road and the undergrounding of power lines and water mains.

An upgrade of the Tarawera roundabout to a signalised intersection, operated by traffic lights would also be put in place.

Rotorua Mayor Steve Chadwick posted about the event on her Facebook page, showcasing photos of herself with a spade in hand at the turning.

She said the stage would increase opportunities for cycling and other modes of transport from Sala to Iles Rd.

Work was now under way and would be completed late next year, she said.

As far back as 2015, the mayor had been vocal about how vital improving the eastern corridor was.

Previously, Chadwick said the improvement of the eastern roading corridor was "crucial" for the city and it was great it was getting underway.

"This will help to alleviate current pressures and will help to support growth in a part of our city where development of new housing areas is under way."