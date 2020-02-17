A delegation from the congress of New Caledonia is visiting Rotorua to learn about Māori in New Zealand.

They are in New Zealand until February 21 to hear about Treaty of Waitangi settlements, Māori entrepreneurship, and the incorporation of Māori values and approaches in public services.

The delegation began their visit in Rotorua today to visit cultural and educational institutions such as Te Puia.

They will head to Wellington tomorrow and on Wednesday the group will meet with the Speaker, ministers, and MPs at Parliament, including the New Zealand-Pacific Parliamentary Friendship Group and the Māori Affairs Committee.

Their trip will conclude in Auckland where they will have discussions with Tūpuna Maunga o Tāmaki Makaurau Authority and the Manukau Urban Māori Authority.

"New Zealand's relationship with its Pacific neighbours is very important, and I look forward to furthering our relationship with New Caledonia," Speaker of the House Trevor Mallard said in a written press release this week.

"This visit will provide the opportunity for ongoing knowledge sharing and building relationships."

Congress of New Caledonia president Roch Wamytan is leading the delegation.