Emergency services were called to a house fire in Rotorua this morning.

A Police spokesperson said they received a call around 9am regarding a garage fire on Wrigley Rd, in the suburb of Fordlands.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson said they recieved a call about 8.45am.

There were initial reports of it being a house fire but when they arrived at the scene they found the fire to be just in the garage, she said.

The fire was 6m x6m.

Two appliances were taken to the scene, and left about two hours later, she said.

There were no injuries reported, the Fire and Emergency spokeswoman said.

There were suggestions the fire had been deliberately lit, she said, and police were making inquiries.