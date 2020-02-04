A man will appear in court charged with a serious assault on Malfroy Rd.

A 24-year-old man has been charged with wounding with intent to injure and is due to appear in Rotorua District Court on February 18.



Police were called to Malfroy Rd, Victoria, about 5.30pm on Saturday following a report of an assault.

Police at the scene of an incident where a man was left injured on Saturday. Photo / Supplied

When police got there, they found a man with injuries.

Police are still working to understand the circumstances of the incident and the man's injuries.

The incident is understood to have occurred in view of the street.