Armed police and cordons were in place as police in Rotorua last night following reports of a firearm incident about 8km away.

Police carried out pre-planned search warrants on Stembridge Rd and Western Rd in Ngongotahā on Sunday night.

The warrants were in relation to reports of a firearm being discharged on Homedale St in Pukehangi, around 12.30pm yesterday.

Stembridge Rd was cordoned off for one hour and Western Rd for two hours.

A police media spokesman said the armed offenders squad (AOS) attended as a precaution.

No arrests were made and no injuries were reported, he said.