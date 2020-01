Traffic on Rotorua's Te Ngae Rd is being diverted near Sunrise Ave after damage caused by a burst water main.

The NZ Transport Agency said the southbound lane of State Highway 30 was blocked as water was flooding on the road and causing surface damage.

Diversions were in place down Coulter, Glenfield and Wharenui Rds.

These were likely to be in place until at least 3pm.