A person is seriously injured in a crash which has partially shut down one of Rotorua's busiest highways.
A northbound lane on Fairy Springs Rd has been closed as emergency services work to treat two people injured in the crash.
A police spokeswoman said they were alerted to the two-car collision near Burger King at 11.04am.
One person has suffered serious injuries and another, moderate injuries.
A reporter at the scene said traffic was backed up considerably as firefighters, police and ambulance staff worked.
People are asked to avoid the area if possible.
