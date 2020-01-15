A person is seriously injured in a crash which has partially shut down one of Rotorua's busiest highways.

A northbound lane on Fairy Springs Rd has been closed as emergency services work to treat two people injured in the crash.

A police spokeswoman said they were alerted to the two-car collision near Burger King at 11.04am.

One person has suffered serious injuries and another, moderate injuries.

Advertisement

A reporter at the scene said traffic was backed up considerably as firefighters, police and ambulance staff worked.

People are asked to avoid the area if possible.

More soon.