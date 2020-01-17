There will be motors rumbling and a wide range of interesting vehicles on display for people to marvel at this weekend.

The eighth annual Rotorua Lakefront Car Show is on this Sunday at the Rotorua Village Green.

It is an informal car show open to any individuals or clubs to display their vehicles.

Drivers displaying their cars will be asked for a gold coin donation, with all proceeds donated to St John Rotorua.

The car show is free for spectators but they can also make a donation.

Rotorua Vintage and Veteran Car Club chairman David Tomlinson says more than 330 vehicles were on display in the 2019 event, and that people travel from all over to display their cars in the show.

"We are hoping there will be more than 300 vehicles for third year in a row and the most important thing is that anyone is welcome to bring any interesting vehicle. It doesn't have to be old."

David says last year the Rotorua Lakefront Car Show raised $1500 for St John Rotorua.

This is a special opportunity to see a wide range of collectables and classic cars in Rotorua, he says.

David says a travelling craft fair will be in operation adjacent to the car show, which gives people the opportunity to visit two events together.

The event goes ahead rain or shine, and the recommended viewing time for the public is about 11am, he says.

The details

- What: Rotorua Lakefront Car Show

- When: Sunday, January 19, 10am to 2pm

- Where: Rotorua Village Green at the Lakefront

- Free, can donate to St John Rotorua.