Those who love performing arts will have plenty to keep up with throughout this year.

Rotorua Lakes Council Performing Arts director Cian Elyse White says 2020 is shaping up to be another vibrant year for performing arts in Rotorua.

She says 8 Scott Ave The Musical returns for a summer season at the Energy Events Centre, February 12 to 22 2020.

"The first season had sold-out shows and was a huge hit with the Rotorua community, with many locals missing out, so it is great to support Jack Grace and the cast to deliver this local musical once again."

Cian says Lakeside on February 29 is the next big outdoor concert with a line-up programmed by Rotorua artist Rawiri Waru, and discussions have started for ARONUI 2020.

"The performing arts brings our community together, whether it be to enjoy the free yearly Lakeside concert alongside whānau and friends, or to open our minds to new perspectives and social commentary in an intimate theatre setting.

"The social impact value of arts events is substantial and with the exceptional home grown talent here in Rotorua, the development of a strong performing arts culture is essential to keep the opportunities flowing."

Cian says the opening of the Sir Howard Morrison Performing Arts Centre is just around the corner, with the centre to open mid-2021.

"I'm really looking forward to developing the programme for the centre's first couple of years which will be one of my main focuses this year.

"Since my appointment in the newly established Performing Arts director role in November 2018, the community of Rotorua has really shown up, continuing to sell out shows and endorse the new arts programming that has been set so far."

She says the growth of the performing arts culture would not be possible without the people backing it 100 per cent, so it has been wonderful to have the support of the local community.

"Please keep coming to shows and keep supporting local talent and performing arts."