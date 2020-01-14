The organisers of Rotorua's annual Supper Club event are on a mission.

If they can raise a record $160,000 at this year's event, they would have donated $1 million to the Ronald McDonald House Charities since the club's inception 11 years ago.

For more than a decade, Supper Club has been one of the main Rotorua events on the social calendar as locals have a night out, all in the name of raising money to run two retreats on the shores of Lake Rotorua at Ngongotahā. The retreats are used as a getaway for families with sick children.

To help reach the record goal of $160,000, organiser Rob Parry said the committee would be widening this year's event to make it a Supper Club Day, by opening up other fundraising ventures through The Hits, including holding things like school mufti days and business challenges.

"We'd like to create a mini-telethon vibe. Not everyone can afford tickets or auction prizes, but they might have a few dollars they can spare and we'd welcome it," Parry said.

Supper Club is a unique event. Fifty tables of eight are sold for $110 a ticket. Each table goes in the draw to find out where in the city they will be hosted for dinner.

The night starts with drinks at the Novotel Rotorua, where an auction is held and the table draw is made. Ticket holders then head to their dinner destinations to enjoy their night - with all food and drinks donated by the venues.

The ticket sales are boosted with auction items, including the big one - a trip overseas donated by long-time supporter of the event, helloworld Rotorua Travel. Details of the holiday prize are yet to be announced.

This year event organisers are again raffling a brand new Nissan Qashqai valued at just over $36,000, donated by Nicholson United Autos on Lake Rd.

Tickets are limited to 1500 and are $50 each.

Parry said Supper Club would be held on Tuesday, March 3, the first time it's being held on a Tuesday as this year the first Wednesday of the month clashes with the locals day at Crankworx.

"With Crankworx on in town, there should be a really good vibe around the city, and we didn't want to compete with that event."

Parry said among the special auction items would be a carving donated by the New Zealand Māori Arts and Crafts Institute especially commissioned for Supper Club.

Parry said there would be a few new dinner venues this year, including the former Poppies restaurant on Marguerita St, which was now a home owned by Annemarie Gallagher.

"She has kindly got on board and will be opening it up again for those wanting a bit of nostalgia."

Other new venues included Our House and the Social Club and he hoped to get the newly opened Pullman Hotel on board.

Rainbow Springs will host a table for the first time and is also donating the naming of a Kiwi chick to the auction.

Parry said the event was so popular it was already "pretty much" sold out, but they were still waiting on a few venues to confirm and there was usually a waiting list each year.

For ticket inquiries or to enter the car raffle, email robparry@xtra.co.nz.