A person has been hit by a truck near the Redwoods Centre in Rotorua, reports to police say.

A police spokeswoman said one person had moderate injuries.

Police were called to the scene near Pita Pit at 4pm.

One lane of Te Ngae Rd, State Highway 30, was partially blocked.

A St John spokeswoman said one person with moderate injuries was taken to Rotorua Hospital in an ambulance.