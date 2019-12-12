A Christmas lunch is being held for families and community members who would be alone or struggling financially for Christmas.

The annual Rotorua Christmas Day Community Lunch is taking place at the Energy Events Centre on December 25.

The Rotorua Association of Christian Churches is committed to providing a quality Christmas lunch for families and people who would otherwise be on their own at Christmas or would not be able to afford the things which make the Christmas meal special for many.

The churches have a team of volunteers meeting regularly to plan and prepare for this event and anticipate that this will again be, as in previous years, well attended and valued by many in the community.

This event caters for 400 to 450 people free each year.

Planning team chairman Dave Moore says entertainment will be provided while people are eating and there will be children's activities, including a bouncy castle this year if weather permits.

He says Christmas is a time for celebration, and they just don't want anyone to miss out a festive meal.

"It's always a top quality meal. Our volunteers prepare a great meal.

"For people who would otherwise be on their own it's a chance to be together."

He says the number of people who have attended the event in previous years shows there is an ongoing need for it.

The venue for this event is provided by Rotorua Lakes Council. Sponsors have come on board to design the event's poster and print material, as well as the churches supplying the food.

People who want to attend the event can register at the Citizens Advice Bureau or at the Salvation Army Family Store.

People who are keen to volunteer to help on the day can register at the Rotorua Christmas Day Community Lunch Facebook page. It will be cut off when there are 70 people.

The details

- What: Rotorua Christmas Day Community Lunch

- When: December 25, doors open 11.30am, seated by 12pm for meal

- Where: Energy Events Centre

- Free