Popular New Zealand band Strangely Arousing has been announced as the headline act at this year's Rotorua GLO Festival.

The five local boys have been performing for six years, playing sell-out gigs including Ragamuffin and Rhythm & Vines and even touring the Middle East and Asia.

The band's unique blend of reggae-based, jazz-influenced sound, Strangely Arousing will bring in the city's New Year before the midnight laser and fireworks extravaganza.

People were invited to arrive at the Rotorua Village Green at 5.30pm on December 31, when the gates will open.

Food trucks will be available throughout the evening and we suggest people bring water bottles as free drinking water will be available.

The family movie Toy Story 4 will begin at 6.30pm and performers will take the stage prior to the first family fireworks and laser display at 9.30pm.

Performers including the Toi Ohomai band, DJ Pete and Sonic Delusion will take the stage before Strangely Arousing come on for the finale.

To keep the event safe people are asked not to bring cigarettes, vapes, alcohol, drugs, gang patches or colours.