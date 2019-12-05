Four people are safe after being stranded across the Waikato River in Taupō.

Police were called to the rescue at 1pm to find four people stranded on one side of the river.

A police spokeswoman said all those involved had been uplifted, with the help of Coastguard, and are safe.

She said there was no information at this stage as to how the group became stranded.

Coastguard New Zealand arrived at the scene at 2.20pm.

St Johns was not called to the incident.

Police are making inquiries into what happened.