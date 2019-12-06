The experience of riding in someone else's shoes was an "absolute blast" for one Rotorua Lakes Council staff member.

Age Concern Rotorua, Road Safety Rotorua, Rotorua Lakes Council and Mobility Centre have been working collaboratively over the year and running Mobility Scooter Safety Workshops.

Age Concern Rotorua services co-ordinator Jody Langdon says at the last safety workshop, participant Bob Broughan spoke of the difficulty of riding from Owhata into town and how he wished the council had more of an idea what it was like.

So, Rotorua Lakes Council's safe and sustainable journeys manager Jodie Lawson took a ride on a mobility scooter with Bob on Wednesday morning.

They left from Bob's home in Owhata and rode mobility scooters to Parksyde Community Centre.

Jodie Lawson says at the council they work with those who have mobility impairments and this was a great opportunity for her to see how those with mobility scooters fared out on the network.

She says she had an "absolute blast" doing the mobility scooter ride, and it was a nice day for it.

She took photos along the way of challenges for those on mobility scooters, such as bumps in the surface and overhanging trees.

Jodie says it was great to see how courteous both Bob on his mobility scooter and those on the path and road were towards each other.

She says she rides her bike a lot and felt the courtesy lift up another level when on the mobility scooter.

"Everyone went out of their way to make sure we were okay.

"It was just a wonderful opportunity. I think everyone should give that a go. It's good to see the world from a different perspective."

Bob says there are a lot of intersections those on mobility scooters have to deal with which are dangerous and it is great to see such courtesy.

"I enjoy the courtesy I get and I like to return it."

Jody Langdon says it was great that the council took up this opportunity, and that stepping into other people's shoes is all part of gaining empathy and understanding of others.

She says there were three other mobility safety workshops at rest homes and Wednesday morning was a last get-together for those who had taken part.

Fraser Heron from Mobility Centre lent Jodie a scooter for her to use on this ride, and he says fun workshops and experiences like this are great to help break the stigma around mobility scooters.