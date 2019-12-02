A lightpole that looks close to tumbling in the Rotorua CBD is causing concern for some nearby neighbours.

The lightpole is on a major lean at the Hinemaru St end of Eruera St.

Mel Schultz, a worker at Colour Concepts nearby, said she was going into work this morning when she heard a big bang and saw a large rubbish truck had reversed into the pole.

The leaning light pole on Eruera St. Photo / Kevin Page
She said if the pole was to fall, it would cause a bit of damage to cars in its path.

Cars that were initially in the area had since moved, she said.

The leaning light pole on Eruera St. Photo / Stephen Parker
A photographer at the scene said the pole had been anchored in the middle of the road, but was now leaning across one of the lanes.

A spokeswoman from Rotorua Lakes Council said contractors were at the scene investigating.

