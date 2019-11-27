A runaway racehorse caused a stir this afternoon after it was spotted hoofing it down Fenton St without a rider, closely followed by a horse and jockey chasing it.

Thomas Sears was just minding his business standing outside the bank on Fenton St, when he heard something unusual.

"I heard a galloping noise, so I turned around and had a look and I saw this completely jet-black horse come flying down the road in the oncoming lane towards traffic," Sears said.

"In the other lane was a cop car with his lights on coming after him."

Advertisement

Sears went back to getting money out of the ATM when he heard a second galloping noise behind him.

"I looked up and there was a second horse, with a rider on it, chasing after the first one."

The horse was running north from the Fenton St and Hinemoa St intersection, towards the Government Gardens, he said.

Sears said he believed that due to the second rider chasing after it, the runaway horse must have come from the racecourse not too far away.

Races were being held at the racecourse this evening.

A police spokeswoman confirmed police had been called to reports of a horse on the loose at 3.26pm.

"Animal control was advised and the horse was located and the horse is now safe."