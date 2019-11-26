With summer lurking, thieves too are becoming more active.

The warmer weather in the last few weeks has also seen undesirables get active in the city.

Rotorua police crime prevention manager Inspector Brendon Keenan said police were warning people to be careful around tourist spots.

He said police have had reports of thefts from Tikitapu (Blue Lake), Rainbow Mountain and Kerosene Creek.

Tradespeople are also being warned at the several building and construction sites around the city to keep tools and equipment secure as these areas were being targeted, Keenan said.

Several cars have also been stolen or broken into in Rotorua during the past week.

Keenan said police encouraged people to be mindful of not leaving valuables in their cars, consider where they parked or left their vehicle unattended and considered immobility devices, car alarms or steering wheel locks.

Vehicles often still targeted were Mazdas, such as Demios, Keenan said.