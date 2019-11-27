There is a treat in store for lovers of Christmas music.

Taupō Choral Society even stayed beyond its stated practice finish time of 9pm to fit in practice for upcoming concert The Glory of Christmas.

Spokeswoman Merilyn Feickert says the first half of the concert will tell the story of the birth of Christ in a Christmas cantata by modern composer Jimmy Owens from New York.

"Jimmy is still alive, he wrote the cantata in the 1960s and very generously allowed us to use the music free of charge."

Local author and retired school teacher Chris Hayden tells the story throughout the performance.

"A change from writing books on murder mystery, Chris makes the choir laugh. He brings his own little quips."

Merilyn is keen to stress the language used is very relatable and says the audience will easily be able to follow along with the story.

The second half of the programme is a mix of modern and old Christmas favourites.

"There are three carols where the audience can singalong and join in," says Merilyn.

Keeping the choir up late, the Hallelujah Chorus from Handel's Messiah is the finale.

An orchestral ensemble will accompany the choir, with famous New Zealand accompanist and Taupō resident Alex Wiltshire playing the piano. Merilyn says amongst her achievements, Alex was the pianist for Andrew Lloyd Weber's shows.

A lucky ticket prize will be drawn, with each member of the choir donating something Christmassy.

Merilyn says the choir is thoroughly enjoying the music and she is very proud of how amazing they sound.

* Tickets for The Glory of Christmas are at Paper Plus Taupō and at the door. $15 entry, free for under-12s. The concert is to be held at St Paul's Church, Saturday, December 7 at 4pm.