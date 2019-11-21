Rotorua is gearing up for a busy festive season, and Rotorua GLO Festival is planning to send off 2019 with a double bang at this free community event.

The New Year's Eve spectacular is fun for all ages, showcasing local entertainment, an awesome family movie and two fireworks and laser shows on Rotorua Village Green.

This year's event will go right through until midnight culminating in a spectacular laser and fireworks combo to welcome in 2020.

The event space will be fenced to ensure a safe, family-friendly, event for our community and visitors. Gates will open to the public from 5.30pm and everyone is invited to bring warm rugs, picnic blankets or chairs to settle in for the night.

Advertisement

Previous Advertisement Next Skip Advertisement Image 1 of 8: Phoebe Heslop, 8, left, and her sister Katie Heslop, 11 Image 2 of 8: John Bowyer with his granddaughter Sophie, 4. Image 3 of 8: Moana Miller with her son Luke, 11. Image 4 of 8: Natasha Pari dances with her son Alex, 2. Image 5 of 8: Matahiapo-Waimarie Maxwell, 10. Image 6 of 8: Nikau Chater, 11, performs with Ian Pirrie. Image 7 of 8: Roxanne Waipouri with her three-year-old son Dallas at Rotorua's GLO Festival fireworks display Image 8 of 8: Image 1 of 8: Phoebe Heslop, 8, left, and her sister Katie Heslop, 11

To ensure that everyone has a great view of the stage and screen tents and gazebos will not be allowed.

Food trucks will be available within the event space from 5.30pm and throughout the evening.

Kids will be entertained by the Unbelieve-a-Bubble Science Show from 6pm on the main stage before the family movie starts at 6.30pm. A great range of performers will take stage prior to the first family fireworks and laser display at 9.30pm.

Following this will be a fantastic line up including aerial performers, the Toi Ohomai band, DJ Pete Makiha, Sonic Delusion and Jade Pritchard.

The event will close with a headliner, act to be announced, leading into a spectacular fireworks and laser display at midnight.

Mahons Amusements are located right next door to keep people entertained right through the evening.

To ensure everyone has a great night and to keep the evening family-friendly, the event is smoke-free and alcohol-free.

-SUPPLIED CONTENT