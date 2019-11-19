Major road works to reconstruct a section of Te Ngae Rd will begin on Monday.

NZ Transport Agency Bay of Plenty System Manager Rob Campbell said the works between Tumene Drive and Brent Rd were expected to continue for approximately three weeks through to December 19.

"Most work will be undertaken overnight between 7pm and 6am, however, some works may be undertaken during the day," he said.

"Stop/go traffic management and speed restrictions will be in place, and motorists should expect delays of up to 15 minutes both overnight and during the day.

Advertisement

READ MORE:

• Crash sparks big traffic delays in Rotorua

• 'Massive' traffic hold-up after three injured in Te Ngae Rd crash

• Traffic banked up on Te Ngae Rd after crash

• State Highway 5 west of Rotorua blocked after car crashes into tree

"While our contractors will do their best to keep disruption to a minimum, this work is important for the safety and quality of the road and some delays are inevitable. The Transport Agency thanks motorists for their patience."

The work involves digging out the existing road and bringing in new material to reconstruct the highway. Road users should expect uneven surface and loose metal, and drive with care.

Motorists are encouraged to avoid the area if possible, and should consider using Vaughan Rd as an alternative route to avoid these works.

This route is not suitable for heavy vehicles.

Access from Brent Rd on to Te Ngae Rd will be closed at times during the works, and motorists will need to use the Wharenui Rd intersection to exit on to Te Ngae Road.