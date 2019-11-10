A teenager is in a critical condition after being stabbed in Koutu today.

The 17-year-old was taken to hospital after receiving stab wounds outside a residential address on Frank St about 2.30am.

He remained in a critical condition and police were making inquiries into the circumstances of the incident.

Cordons were in place at the scene and there would be a larger police presence in the area.

Advertisement

"We want to hear from anyone who was at that address or in the area early Sunday morning," said Detective Sergeant Tony Colby.

Colby said he would like to reassure the community that it was an isolated incident.