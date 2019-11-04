Five Te Arawa kapa haka groups from Rotorua schools are this week competing at the Te Mana Kuratahi, the National Primary Schools Kapa Haka competition in Hamilton.

The event officially started with a welcome yesterday with the first day of performances today.

First up for Te Arawa was Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Te Koutu this morning.

Tomorrow at 2.10pm, Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Hurunga te Rangi will take the stage, Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Ruamata will perform at 4.50pm on Wednesday, Te Wharekura o Ngati Rongomai is on at 9.15am on Thursday and Rotorua Intermediate is on at 10.55am on Thursday.

Prizegiving starts at 2pm on Friday.

There are 65 roopu from 17 regions competing at the event.

