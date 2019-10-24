More than $8000 was raised for the Rotorua Community Hospice at this year's Mitre 10 Ladies Night.

A sell-out crowd of more than 500 women filled the Amohau St premises with 30 suppliers from across the country selling all things tools, furniture and more GST-free.

Keen shoppers were also treated to top-notch entertainment from MasterChef NZ winners Kasey and Karena Bird, performers from Western Heights High School and Dancing for Hospice dancers.

Columbus cafe and a barbecue were set up to feed the masses, with a percentage of the profits going to Hospice.

Advertisement

Store manager at the Rotorua Mitre10 Mega Warren Rehu said a total of $8259 was raised for the charity, which was "not bad for a couple hours".

"We are a massive supporter of the Rotorua Community Hospice, and anyone who gives their time for the cause has a big tick from us."

Tickets were $5 with much of the proceeds from the night going to the cause.