A mobile app encouraging people to report those who use and abuse mobility parks has been rolled out in Rotorua.

Access Aware, developed by CCS Disability Action in partnership with SaferMe, allows users to report when a public mobility car park is being used without a permit, which will be seen by council enforcement teams in live time.

In Rotorua, 42 infringements for unauthorised vehicles parking in mobility car parks have been issued since May.

The app also allows users to report abuse in private mobility car parks, see the location of mobility car parks in the area and report to the app when a mobility car park couldn't be found.

Rotorua Lakes Council is the latest organisation to partner with the app, joining nine other councils, two district health boards and a retail store.

CCS Disability Action Access Aware co-ordinator Raewyn Hailes said the problem of people using mobility car parks was "huge".

"There is a massive lack of social conscience ... We have found that for permit holders, the impact of this is that if they can't find a space, it often means they go home without doing what they needed to do.

"We are using the app to gather data which will then help us lobby the Government for legislation changes."

Hailes said councils were able to police public mobility parks but the bigger issue was abuse of private mobility car parks in places like supermarkets and parking buildings.

"People will use these car parks thinking they'll only be a minute but any permit holder will tell you it's never just a minute."

The app can be downloaded by any road user and there are currently 8500 registered users.

Hailes said the app received a large number of reports daily.

Rotorua Lakes Council's manager, community and regulatory services, Kurt Williams, said the organisation was asked to come on board with the app to help police the use of mobility car parks.

"We are supportive of the initiative and have integrated the app into our parking monitoring system. Our parking wardens receive notifications via the app, alerting them to vehicles using mobility parks incorrectly.

"Discussions about incorporating the app into our monitoring system began in July this year. To date the app has minimal use locally. Usage may increase with greater awareness of the app."