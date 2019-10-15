Police inquiries are continuing after vandals smashed two windows at a popular shopping centre in central Rotorua.

Rotorua Central Mall general manager Peter Faulkner said the two windows were broken sometime between 12.30pm and 1.30pm today.

Faulkner said the first window measuring about 400 mm by 800mm was on the outside of the mall on Hinemoa St, and because it contained old-fashion safety glass, it fragmented into a lot of pieces on to the ground.

A member of the public returning from lunch notice the shattered glass and alerted the mall management staff, he said.

Faulkner said the second broken window about half-a-metre high by 1 metre deep was at the BNZ Partners retail office on the first floor.

"Because this window had laminated glass it did not shatter the same way, but there is a big hole about the size of a 50-cent piece," he said.

Faulkner said what caused the damage and who is responsible for these acts of vandalism was still being investigated, but fortunately, no one was hurt.

It is unknown whether the same person was involved, he said.

The BNZ bank could not be contacted for comment.

A police spokesman said police were continuing to make inquiries about these incidents.