Whakatāne Police are appealing for information after a robbery at the Avenue Dairy on Alexander Ave.

A police media release stated that four offenders, some armed with weapons, entered the dairy and stole cigarettes and tobacco, yesterday about 3.30pm.

Police said all four fled the dairy on foot and were last seen heading down Alexander Ave in the direction of King St.

Police believed the offenders were familiar with the area and would like to speak to anyone who was in the vicinity at the time and saw anything suspicious.

Anyone with information can contact Whakatāne Police on 07 308 5255 and ask to speak to Detective Blair Adamson.

Alternatively they can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.