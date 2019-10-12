Steve Chadwick has been elected for a third term as mayor of the Rotorua district.

She ran against and Dennis Curtis.

Progress results have Chadwick with 7796 votes ahead of Reynold Macpherson with 5837, Rob Kent 2330, and Dennis Curtis with 2181.

Chadwick was first elected in 2013.

Before then Chadwick was in Parliament for 12 years, three as Rotorua's Labour MP.

Chadwick previously said she was proud of her achievements in the last six years and if re-elected would lead the development of a Housing Plan to address housing supply issues.



She said she would complete the big projects already under way including the restoration of the museum and Sir Howard Morrison Performing Arts Centre and redevelopment of the Lakefront, Kuirau Park and Whakarewarewa mountain bike and forest.

Chadwick also wanted to extend the "Summer Safety" campaign, a collaboration between the police and the council, and lead the Lakes cleanup programme.

She valued the Te Tatau o Te Arawa partnership.

At the Rotorua Chamber of Commerce mayoral debate she said the council could not deliver the 2030 projects with reduced rates but could put more tension on council-controlled organisations "to make sure that we are getting value for money".

Chadwick said partnerships were the key to reducing financial pressures on the council.

Residents and Ratepayers society mayoral candidate Reynold Macpherson announced the preliminary results to the group of about 30 supporters gathered to the Hennessy's function room in the central city.

Members responded with "oh bugger" and "boo" when he said it appeared he had lost out in the mayoral race, but there was a large round of applause in response when Macpherson said it appeared he had enough to be on the council at large.



He then proceeded to read the entire results list, including those who had not got on.

"What's the old rule? All politics ends in tears," he said.