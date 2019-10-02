One lucky Rotorua Lotto player will be cheering this morning after bagging more than $20,000 in last night's Lotto draw.

The player joins 13 others across the country, who won big with Lotto's Second Division.

The winning Rotorua ticket was bought from Te Ngae Hardware & Lotto.

Two lucky players from Waikato and Greytown also won Powerball Second Division, taking their total winnings to $32,629.

The winning Second Division tickets were bought from Orewa, Riverhead, Auckland, Waikato, Porirua, Palmerston North, Renwick, Rotorua and Christchurch.

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores should write their name on the back of the ticket and check it immediately.