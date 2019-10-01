Police are holding a gun buyback event this weekend in Reporoa.

A prohibited firearm and part collection event will be held on Saturday October 5 at Reporoa Hall.

If you can't make a collection event, firearm holders also have the option of going to their local dealer to hand-in firearms and parts.

Contact your local dealer to make a booking before you go.

Firearm owners can now also apply for compensation if they own a unique prohibited firearm, part or accessory.

Information on criteria, cost and how to apply is now available on the police website.

You can also modify some prohibited firearms - the police website has information on modifications and a list of approved gunsmiths.

For more information go to www.police.govt.nz or call 0800 311 311.



What: Firearms buyback event

Where: Reporoa Hall, 3841 Broadlands Rd

When: Saturday October 5, 9am-1pm