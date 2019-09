Police are investigating an armed robbery at a Westend bar, near New World in Rotorua.

A police media spokeswoman said police received a report of a robbery on Malfroy Rd at 1.50pm on Thursday.

She said an offender was reported to have presented a weapon but she would not say what it was.

No one was injured and a sum of money was taken.

Advertisement

Police are making inquires to find those responsible.