A tour of a C130 Hercules was a trip down memory lane for former paratroopers who joined a commemoration of the Battle of Arnhem in Rotorua over the weekend.

Veterans, members of the Dutch community, Netherlands ambassador to New Zealand Mira Woldberg and MP Fletcher Tabuteau were among those marking the 75th anniversary of the World War II battle.

It was fought in the vicinity of the Dutch towns of Arnhem, Oosterbeek, Wolfheze and Driel from September 17 to 26 in 1944. About 2000 people were killed.

The British 1st Airborne Division was supported by the Glider Pilot Regiment and the 1st Polish Parachute Brigade in battle and lost nearly three-quarters of its strength.

The three-day commemoration included a ceremony at the cenotaph in the Government Gardens, a viewing of a C130 Hercules and a service at St Faith's Church, among other events.

Ambassador Mira Woldberg spoke in Rotorua at the commemoration of the Battle of Arnhem on the 20th of September. The... Posted by Embassy of the Netherlands in New Zealand on Saturday, 21 September 2019

Planning committee chairman Reynold Macpherson said the commemorations went "extremely well" and the events were well attended.

He said around 22 veteran paratroopers from the British Airborne Forces of New Zealand travelled from as far afield as Whangarei and Christchurch to be present.

That group held their annual meeting on Saturday morning before heading to Rotorua Airport, along with Air Training Corps students, to inspect a C130 Hercules provided by the New Zealand Air Force.

Macpherson said most of the ex-paratroopers jumped from that aircraft during their service, and found the interior was relatively unchanged.

"People loved it to bits."

On Sunday the St Faiths service, led by Reverend Tom Poata, was followed by a wreath-laying for Te Arawa servicemen and woman at the Muruika Soldiers' Cemetery and a lunch put on by the Kings Empire Veterans.

Edward Dennis, president of the British Airborne Forces of New Zealand, said the C130 Hercules viewing was a highlight for the veteran paratroopers.

Seeing it arrive brought back a "flood of memories" of loading and jumping from the aircraft, said Dennis.

He said it had also been "wonderful" to meet members of the Dutch community.