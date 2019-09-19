A person remains in a stable condition in Waikato Hospital after an alleged early morning assault in Taupō.

A police spokeswoman said officers were called to a report of an alleged assault between two people known to each other at an address on Mareti St just after 5am on Wednesday.

A St John spokesman said one person was transported to the Taupo Hospital Emergency Department with critical injuries before being flown to Waikato Hospital.

Police were speaking to one person in relation to the incident and were not seeking anyone else.