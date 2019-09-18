A local lotto player was treated to hump day surprise after winning more than $25,000 in last night's Lotto draw.

The player, along with seven others from around the country, took away $25,406 with Lotto's Second Division.

The winning ticket was bought from Springfield Superette & Lotto.

Two lucky players from Auckland also won Powerball Second Division, taking their total winnings to $31,995.

The eight winners got their tickets from stores in Auckland, Hamilton, Rotorua, Otorohanga, Dunedin, Twizel and online.

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores should write their name on the back of the ticket and check it immediately at any Lotto outlet.