No arrests have been made yet following a seven-hour armed police standoff in Te Teko yesterday.

A police spokesman said there was no update this morning and police inquiries were continuing today.

Armed police were called to an address on Huia Cres at 7.35am yesterday by a member of the public.

A police spokeswoman said police were searching for a person of interest and the Armed Offenders Squad was assisting as a precautionary measure.

Advertisement

A cordon was set up at the intersection of Huia Cres and State Highway 30. It was lifted at 2.35pm, seven hours after the initial call.

A person at the scene told the Rotorua Daily Post there were about 10 police officers at the cordon and he could hear them using a loudhailer asking someone to come out from an address on Huia Cres.

He heard police say they would not be going anywhere until he came out.