A car is on its side after a crash involving two cars on Lake Rd.

A police spokeswoman said police got the call just before 11.30am.

She said occupants had initially been trapped, but they were able to be freed quickly.

The crash had blocked one lane on the northbound side of Lake Rd.

She said there were no indications of serious injuries and emergency services were working to remove the cars off the road.

A Rotorua Daily Post photographer at the scene said one car had flipped on to its side and another had a noticeable ding on the front.

He said the lane was blocked off by Clayton Rd, but traffic had begun flowing again.