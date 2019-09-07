A driver who had methamphetamine, alcohol, and THC in his system at a fatal Rotorua crash has failed to appeal his three-year prison sentence in the High Court.

The driver hit Reporoa truck driver Ronald "Rolly" Gladding head-on, on Broadlands Rd on January 6. Gladding died at the scene.

The man, who was 27 at the time of his sentencing in June, was granted name suppression because of his pre-existing mental health difficulties.

Blood analysis showed he had methamphetamine and THC traces of cannabis and his blood alcohol was over the limit at 61mg/100ml.

The offender spent a month in hospital and did not recall the crash but claimed he had most likely used the drugs a couple of days prior.

Justice Timothy Brewer has released his decision made last month after reviewing the prison sentence handed down by Judge Philip Cooper.

Justice Brewer stated he found "no error".

He said the offender had "a recent conviction for quite serious drink-driving" before he caused the crash killing Gladding.

"Having taken into account [the offender's] natural remorse, his mental fragility, and his early guilty plea, the end sentence of three years' imprisonment represents 30 per cent of the maximum sentence available for this type of offending."

What happened on January 6?

Gladding was on his way to work at 4pm, travelling south on the flat rural road which has a 100km/h speed limit.

The offender was driving alone heading north.

The weather was fine with good visibility and the road surface was dry.

Witnesses reported seeing the offender's vehicle weaving into the grass verge, correcting, then crossing the centre line at least three times.

One witness said the offender was "completely in the opposite lane" and another said the vehicle was moving into the lane "very quickly".

On a straight stretch, 300m north of East Rd intersection, the offender hit Gladding's Nissan.

Gladding died at the scene, aged 60, and his tangi was held at Mataarae Marae in the days after.