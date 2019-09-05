Rotorua's writing talent will be on show this weekend as stories inspired by Rotorua Museum's historical items are shared.

Local writers have been busy crafting fictional stories inspired by items from the Rotorua Museum collection.

People can hear these short stories at an event hosted at McLeods Booksellers on September 8.

Writers were given a selection of unique items that had been chosen by the Rotorua Museum collection team and were asked - "What story can you conjure up about this strange selection of objects?"

Some of the objects included a photo of the first-ever electric kettle in Rotorua from 1910, and the contents of a writing case which includes a set of fleams (for blood-letting), along with various train, ship, theatre and racecourse tickets, pieces of gold and a notebook.

Rotorua Museum events and engagement co-ordinator Tori Williams says the stories submitted are amazing and so different.

"Some authors have put in a lot of effort researching the history of the objects, while others have let their imagination lead writing in complete fiction form."

She says there are a range of genres covered from romance to drama, with a bit of mystery added in.

Tori says she is excited for the authors to be able to share their amazing writing and the audience to be able to hear a different take on some of the museum's objects.

"The creative stories will appeal to a wide audience and may inspire other budding writers to give it a go.

"It has been a great process for the Museum team as we showcased pieces from the collection so that the community could come up with their own interpretation of the objects and their story."

Writing case and contents, date unknown. Maker unknown, Rotorua Museum Te Whare Taonga o Te Arawa (1991.81.1) Photo / Supplied

Rotorua Museum cares for more than 55,000 objects and photographs.

Some of these have fantastic stories behind them and some of them have no information at all.

For more information contact Rotorua Museum - (07) 350 1814 or email rotorua.museum@rotorualc.nz.

The details

- What: What's the Story? Reading Challenge

- When: Sunday, September 8, 2pm

- Where: McLeods Booksellers

- Cost: Free