Police are seeking the identity of a person suspected of stealing from a Rotorua bar.

Rotorua Police Inspector Brendon Keenan said on the evening of August 22 a person went into a bar in the Westend area, loitered for a short time, before allegedly stealing from the premise.

Do you know this person? Photo / Supplied

The suspect was caught on a security camera.

Those with information can contact the Rotorua Police or Crimestoppers. In providing information please quote file number 190822/8316