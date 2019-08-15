Police are encouraging firearm owners in the wider Tokoroa area to attend a prohibited firearms amnesty and buy-back collection event tomorrow and over the weekend.

The events will be held at the Tokoroa Cricket Club at 56 Mossop Rd on August 16 to 18 from 9am to 1pm each day.

There will also be collection events next week for firearm owners in the Kawerau region.

An event will be held at Firmin Lodge on Waterhouse St on August 23 to 24 from 9am to 1pm.

Police want to thank the firearm's community for their positive response to the collection events so far and they look forward to welcoming you this Friday and next week.

For more information on collection events visit here or call 0800 311 311.