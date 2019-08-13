There were hugs, cheers, singing, speeches, cakes, and visitors from far and wide at the Rotorua Museum and Bath House building's 111th birthday.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Regional Economic Development Minister Shane Jones brought two gifts from central government: $15 million from the Provincial Growth Fund and $5 million from the Ministry of Culture and Heritage.

The money will be put towards restoring the museum, which was forced to close in November 2016 after a seismic assessment made following the Kaikoura earthquake.

Rotorua mayor Steve Chadwick thanked them for their generosity and told the gathering: "We've finished (fundraising), we

