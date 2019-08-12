A man and woman have been charged for an alleged robbery of the Hillcrest Dairy yesterday.

The two people will appear in the Rotorua District Court tomorrow charged with robbery after an alleged incident at 12.35pm yesterday at the Jervis St dairy in Rotorua.

Police charged the pair this afternoon and they have been remanded in custody, Rotorua police crime prevention manager Inspector Brendon Keenan said.

It is alleged one of the offenders had been armed with a crowbar and had stolen cash and a mobile phone.