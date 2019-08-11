It was an afternoon of connection for those in Rotorua Library while Russian-born and Whangārei-raised Alex Gilbert spoke.

His backstory is interesting and it's the reason he spoke but his only hope is that in doing so, he can provide support for those going through a similar situation to his.

Gilbert was adopted by Whangārei parents Janice and Mark Gilbert in 1994 with his adoptee brother, Andrei, from the top of the world at Arkhangelsk orphanage, in Russia.

But it was five years ago that it became a mission for him to reunite with his birth parents, despite language, culture and distance appearing to divide them.

In the end he discovered it only made their connection stronger.

He then started a project four years ago, I'm Adopted, to help people trying to find their birth families as well as allow them to share stories to help others.

He ran the I'm Adopted website and Facebook page himself for a while but in 2017 the organisation was registered as a charitable trust.

"The reason why I do it is that I want there to be a support for those who were adopted.

"I wish there was something like this when I was on the journey to find my own birth parents but there was nothing."

And while Gilbert knows people might not find the happy ending he had, he told the Rotorua Daily Post that was never a reason not to try.

"People get a lot of closure from knowing what has happened and you won't know until you try.

"If you find something disappointing you will still get some reassurance out there and there are always brothers and sisters and cousins too."

Gilbert was one of a series of speakers for Family History month - a nationwide event the Rotorua Library is promoting with a variety of local workshops.

Heritage and research team lead Ani Sharland said this was the first time the month had been celebrated locally since 2012.

"It's all about running events and workshops around how to do your family history if you're a beginner or even to help people who have come to a stumbling block.

"It's really to help keep that passion for doing their family history alive."