Work is about to get under way to increase parking at Te Ngae's Puketawhero Park.

The Rotorua Lakes Council will be putting in 90 new car parks at the park, with 70 being added to the existing car park, which can be accessed off Vaughan Rd.

The other 20 will be near the new play space, which is accessible from Te Ngae Rd.

The project will see a central island installed on Te Ngae Rd that will ensure access to and from the space is left turn only.

Preliminary work has already started with the main work starting on August 19.

The plans for the 20 additional parks near the new play space accessible from Te Ngae Rd. Photo / Supplied

The council advises that there will be some disruption to motorists on Te Ngae Rd while this work is being carried out.

The project will take about three months to complete.

In addition, the council will install competition-quality lights on one of the fields, which will result in more available training space, especially during peak winter hours.

The Supply and Demand Study completed in 2018 highlighted a shortfall in training spaces in the city and more work on training facilities will continue in 2020.