Multi award-winning comedian Urzila Carlson is bringing her natural cheeky, straight-up style of comedy to Rotorua.

The Rotorua show will be held on August 17 at the Blue Baths.

Having sold out multiple shows already, an additional five shows have been added to South African-Kiwi's comedy tour Token African, including a show in Rotorua.

Featuring all new material and poking fun at her birth country, Carlson laughs that Africans have become the new must-have accessory.

"Okay, not really, but everyone knows one, works with one or has a sister that's dating one of us," Carlson said.

"What makes you African? Is it enough that you're born there? Do you need to be able to dance? Why does being South African not register as African in most places?

"Africa changes people. People who visit to game reserves wear ranger outfits … why is that? We don't wear scrubs when going to the doctor … Africa puts things in perspective, this show will help you find that focus, delivered to you by a Token African."

Carlson has become a household name in New Zealand, and over summer made her bid for world domination, debuting on Netflix as part of the streaming service's breakthrough stand-up comedy event series Comedians of the World.

Since taking the comedy stage in 2008, she has had sold out seasons at the Melbourne,

Sydney, Perth, Adelaide and New Zealand Comedy Festivals.

Her television appearances include Spicks and Specks, Dirty Laundry, Have You Been Paying Attention?, The Great Debate with Barry Humphries, ABC Comedy Up Late, 7 Days, Super City, Road Madness and the Melbourne International Comedy Festival Galas.

Tickets for the new dates are now on sale. For complete tour and ticketing details, go to livenation.co.nz.