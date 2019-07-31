A person with a rifle has reportedly been spotted on State Highway 30.

Police received reports of a person with a rifle at 1.35pm in Kapenga.

The Rotorua Rod and Gun Club is situated in the area but a police media spokesman said there was nothing to indicate a connection at this stage.

Rotorua's Rod and Gun Club president Callum Birch said it was concerning someone could be near their club with a weapon.

Advertisement

"You can't not be concerned, especially when it's at your club," he said.

Birch said members gathered on Wednesday nights for a social practice but the first person to arrive would was not usually there until 3pm.

He said the club was social and competitive and members used shotguns only.

A police media spokesman said inquries were ongoing.