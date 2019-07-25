With four days of fun and celebration planned, Toi Ohomai Institute of Technology's Rotorua campus will be awash with a multitude of colour, sounds and smells.

Starting on Monday, the four-day Multicultural Festival and Market Day is aimed at showcasing the many cultures of its students.

The festival will take place at the Windermere and Mokoia campuses on July 29 and 30.

The festival will begin with 12 groups showing off their culture, including an Indian classical dancer, Nepalese performers, Bollywood exponents, a Punjab folk dance specialist and a display of kapa haka from Whakarewarewa.

A Philippine food truck will also be on hand to provide 300 free dishes.

Day two will include a Market Day event aimed at providing a fun way for students to interact with each other and staff will take place at the campus.

The day will involve student performers entertaining the crowd and the launch of the institute's new app and stallholders. Free samosas, pakora and Mr Whippy ice creams will also be available.

A traditional costume runway will be held at the Mokoia Campus on Wednesday, followed by a poi making workshop on Thursday.



Event details

What: Toi Ohomai Institute of Technology's Multicultural Festival

Where: Amphitheatre outside L Block at the Mokoia Campus

When: July 29 to August 1