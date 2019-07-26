Two people have already formally put their names forward to be Rotorua's next mayor, a week after nominations opened.

Nominations for candidates wishing to stand in this year's local council elections opened last Friday and will close at noon on August 16.

As of yesterday morning, incumbent Steve Chadwick and the Residents and Ratepayers Association's Reynold Macpherson had both put their names forward to be mayor on the Rotorua Lakes Council.

Bryce Heard is running to be on the Rotorua Rural Community Board. Photo / File

Four people have so far been nominated to fill the 10 councillor seats. They are incumbent Dave Donaldson, Peter Jones, Reynold Macpherson and Alan Tane Solomon.

Bryce Heard is the only nomination for the four vacancies on the Rotorua Rural Community Board and no nominations have yet been received for the four seats on the Rotorua Lakes Community Board.

Incumbent Rotorua mayor Steve Chadwick is standing for re-election. Photo / File

No nominations have been formally received for the Bay of Plenty Regional Council or Lakes District Health Board.

Voting papers will be sent out from September 20 and need to be filled in and posted in time to reach the electoral office by midday on Saturday, October 12.

For further information on standing as a candidate contact your local council, visit www.vote2019.co.nz or contact your electoral officer.

Dr Reynold Macpherson of the Rotorua District Residents and Ratepayers Association. Photo / Supplied

Election 2019 candidate Peter Jones. Photo / Supplied

Deputy mayor Dave Donaldson who is standing for council again in 2019.